I have lived and worked in Lancaster County since 1969. When I first moved here, I was amazed at the industriousness of the people in the county.

Being a Democrat, I didn’t have much say in the local government. I always felt safe on the highways and in the city.

In 50-plus years, those dynamics have changed greatly. Now I fear driving on Route 30 because so many drivers from bordering states have moved to Lancaster County, racing and weaving between cars. Speeding doesn’t get them anywhere any faster, but it endangers other travelers.

On a recent trip to the Social Security office to change an address, I was amazed at the number of young people there putting in claims for disability or child support. In the past, these folks would have worked to support themselves or, if necessary, they would have been taken care of by family members. Now, government handouts are increasingly evident.

I have become a Republican because I realized that the reason I loved Lancaster County was the leadership of Republicans. In my view, the demise of our area has happened as more and more Democrats move in and vote for the same kind of government that they escaped from in areas that are crime-ridden.

If you moved here from a Democratic-controlled area, please rethink how you vote because if you continue to vote as you did in your former place of residence, I believe that the reasons you moved here will continue to disappear.

J.L. Shultz

West Lampeter Township