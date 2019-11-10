On Sept. 26, the Democrats in the House of Representatives passed House Resolution 3525, requiring U.S. Customs and Border Protection to immediately conduct medical checks of immigrants here illegally and establish an electronic system of storing their records.
A Republican measure to give veterans preference in the electronic system was defeated by Democrats. Fortunately, this measure will die in the Senate.
The message, though, from Democrats to veterans is this: “Thank you for your service. Just get in line behind undocumented immigrants.’’
Bob Bruhn
Lititz