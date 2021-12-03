I have to wonder where the person who wrote the Nov. 28 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Democrats destroying us” has been for the last five years. Democrats are saving the union from the criminal syndicate of the past administration.

Once elected (by a technicality), former President Donald Trump alienated our loyal allies and embraced North Korea and Russia. He did very little to help the average American and championed huge tax breaks for the richest citizens. Can anybody deny his love for the alt-right, the Proud Boys or the couch commandos taking up arms against our government? Who could credibly prove he is not a racist?

But he is gone from the White House, and with the grace of God, forever. Here is an example of how the Republican Party, now mostly Trump worshippers, supplies lies and disinformation. The president has little control over gas or food prices. The Keystone Pipeline transports oil to ships and is sold to the highest bidder in the world; the only benefactors are the oil companies. If there is a spill, we will pay for it. (Incidentally, labor unions built the middle class.)

What the Democrats want is to make our country a better place to live. Our bridges and roads are crumbling, our transit systems are falling apart and we want wealthy people to pay their fair share. Now we are respected by our allies, and we have taken our rightful place in the world. And for this, the letter writer calls us stupid.

Christine Macready

West Hempfield Township