It has become obvious to me that Democrats — now that they have control of the White House and both chambers of the Congress — are intent on destroying America’s two-party system of government.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stated in November, “Now we take Georgia, then we change the world.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in January that “the enemy is within the House of Representatives.” Reading between the lines, she means Republican members.

Some Democrats want to take over the Supreme Court by adding justices and packing the court in their favor. And some want to add Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico as states, potentially giving them more representatives and senators.

Some want to give citizenship to millions of immigrants who are here illegally, potentially adding millions more votes for Democrats.

They seemingly want to control speech — any viewpoints different from theirs may be considered to be racist.

Democrats already seemingly have 90% of the media in their corner.

If Democrats accomplish all of the above, Republicans may never again be elected to office, thereby creating a one-party form of government that could manifest itself as a socialist, autocratic, semi-presidential republic — anything but a true democracy. How have these types of governments worked for the citizens of Cuba, Russia, Iran, Venezuela and other countries with a similar governments? Not well at all. Is this what Americans really want? I hope that sooner, and not later, Americans realize what they have voted for and, beginning with the 2022 elections, start changing the destructive path they have put America on. If not, then God help us all.

Dennis Kluck

Clay Township