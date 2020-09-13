The writer of the Sept. 6 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “These are all Trump’s cities” should be commended for acknowledging the violence and destruction in our Democratic-run cities, something Joe Biden was slow to condemn publicly. (Was the image of a burning skyline behind a CNN correspondent reporting a “mostly peaceful” protest too much to ignore? ) The letter’s premise of President Donald Trump owning the problem and “promoting and seeding this unrest,” however, could not be farther from the truth, in my view.

The president has practically begged Democratic mayors and governors to accept federal help in combating the turmoil. Enforcing law and order is the responsibility of local municipalities, which explains why we don’t have “U.S. Police Force” vehicles patrolling our streets. If Trump invoked the Insurrection Act, the Sept. 6 letter writer and his ilk would be the first to call the president a fascist dictator.

Why is Democratic leadership opposed to the administration getting involved? If the intervention was successful, that would be a win for the president — something that, in their minds, is seemingly far worse than the ruination of our cities.

Additionally, I believe it is the Democratic Party that turns a blind eye to the perpetrators of violence, harassment and intimidation so as not to alienate any of its voter base. Despite ongoing anarchy and opposition from a vast majority of affected citizens, some Democrats have foolishly embraced defunding police departments.

Allowing senseless chaos to continue for political purposes seemingly takes precedence over the safety and security of constituents. Could anything be more unbelievably shameful?

Mae Stehman

Lititz