In January, all but two Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives voted against House Resolution 26, a bill to require that a newborn who survives an abortion be given proper medical care. The bill passed the House but likely will never see the light of day in the Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate.

Democrats are so in favor of abortion rights that they can’t even recognize that a newborn baby who manages to survive an abortion has a right to live. Some Democrats have advocated that a newborn child who survives an abortion receive only “comfort care” until death. Such an infant may die slowly, painfully and alone. Exactly how can Democrats justify such infanticide?

President Joe Biden wants to codify abortion into federal law but is unable to do so, in part because the most radical supporters of abortion rights insist that abortion should have no restrictions, including letting a newborn abortion survivor die.

Right now, the majority of Americans — even many abortion-rights advocates — would be horrified that this procedure could happen to our most helpless and innocent citizens. A slight majority of Americans favor abortion rights, but a majority do not support abortion up to birth. And very few support letting a newborn who survives an abortion die.

I believe that the left’s view on this procedure only proves its desire to control our lives from birth to death. In this instance, both happen on the same day.

Ted Fabianski

Manor Township