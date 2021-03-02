We all know that an inheritance is commonly described as benefits from a will or trust to children or grandchildren.

But the new COVID-19 relief package (misnamed, in my view, because only a percentage goes for COVID-19) has created a new phrase — reverse inheritance. In this, citizens get newly printed money now (most of whom don’t need it), to be paid for by their children and grandchildren.

Thank you, Democrats, for turning our world upside-down.

Stay tuned for more.

V. Ronald Smith

Lancaster Township