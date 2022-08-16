The Democrats would have impeached former President Donald Trump for removing the warning label from his mattress, in my view, and if the FBI found evidence of that in the recent Mar-a-Lago raid, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland would no doubt indict him on that charge — and a District of Columbia court would find him guilty with 100% certainty. The Democrats seem to be obsessed with destroying Trump. They were conspiring to impeach him before he even took the oath of office. They said so publicly, and the media gleefully seem to be cheering them on.

Nick Kuruc

Ephrata