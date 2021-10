To the letter writer who wrote about people not getting over former President Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 election (“Too many live in alternate universe,” Oct. 23):

The Democrats never got over Hillary Clinton’s loss. For four years, they spent all of their time trying to remove Trump from office.

By the way, you can thank Trump for the three COVID-19 vaccines that we have. The Democrats couldn’t seem to do that.

Rick Herr

West Lampeter Township