As a registered independent and someone with both liberal and conservative opinions, I must direct this at Democrats: Please, please, come up with a better 2024 presidential candidate than President Joe Biden. (But, dear God, please not California Gov. Gavin Newsom.)

I would say the same to the Republicans, but, watching Biden for the past two years, I can’t believe that Democrats still support him.

How can Biden’s defenders keep claiming that he has had all these “successes” and is doing a great job? Where?

I’m sorry. I can’t stand Donald Trump, but after more than two years we can’t keep blaming everything on Trump.

“Bidenomics” is not working for working-class and middle-class folks. A container of deodorant is now about $8 or $9. Rents are sky-high. Crime is so far off the charts because criminals are either not being arrested or they get a wrist slap, causing businesses to leave certain big cities — taking jobs and revenue with them.

Just look at Biden’s response to the East Palestine, Ohio, train wreck and his abysmal response to the Maui wildfire. His administration sent just $700 in relief per Maui household, while it’s sent billions to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion. Additionally, Biden went on yet another vacation before visiting Hawaii.

Richard Nixon, a Republican, was pressured by members of his own party to resign. Why can’t Republicans and Democrats be honest and hold their own accountable and stop defending them at all costs? We regular citizens suffer the most from this hardcore tribalism.

Wendy Wesselhoft

Manor Township