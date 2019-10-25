Are Democrats stupid, ignorant, illiterate, idiots or all of these?
There’s nothing more violent than present-day video games, Marvel movies and Marvel characters.
Yet some on the left are encouraging the idea of taking guns from law-abiding citizens. Why? Where’s the reasoning behind this? It’s not just the guns you’re taking — it’s the rights.
Criticize the National Rifle Association, but praise Planned Parenthood? What is the mental reasoning behind this? What has happened to our society? There are women who would murder a baby, but stand and scream to take my rights.
The four words in the first sentence apply to people with little or no education, or the inability to learn. This is what the Democrats look like today.
I don’t need an AR-15, but I have the right to own one, just like a guy who wants three cars or five sets of golf clubs. And women with 30 dresses or drawers of makeup. It’s their right — just as owning guns is mine.
Many in Congress don’t have the ability to reason, be fair or accept truth, and they should be removed. Many are liars and laugh while getting away with their lies. Thanks, corrupt media.
I challenge one person — any person — to explain why there are double standards. And, again, if you can’t see that there are, you fall into one of the above categories. I beg for one intelligent Democrat to explain why murdering defenseless babies is praised and why law-abiding citizens should be penalized for exercising their constitutional rights.
Bobbi Myers
East Lampeter Township