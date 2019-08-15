For decades, the left has successfully used the race card to intimidate and silence anyone disagreeing with them. Simply call your detractors racists and you win the argument. But what exactly has given Democrats the right to be the sole arbiters defining racism and labeling racists? We have to look at history to explain.
Pre-Civil War Southern plantation and slave owners were Southern Democrats. These Democrats fought for the Confederacy to preserve slavery.
Our first Republican president, Abraham Lincoln, signed the Emancipation Proclamation, making freeing the slaves an explicit goal of the Union war effort. The 13th Amendment eventually freed all slaves.
Confederate loss of the Civil War gave birth to the Ku Klux Klan, founded by Democrat and former Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest, famous for killing hundreds of black prisoners of war. Then we saw Jim Crow laws and decades of segregation promoted and supported by Democrats. Democrats defeated three civil rights amendments before enough finally joined Republicans and signed onto the 1964 Civil Rights Act after the influence of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
Democratic President Lyndon Johnson followed up with his “Great Society” boondoggle that created modern-day plantations — the urban ghetto. After decades of welfare state failure today, Democrats pander and add insult to injury by promises of reparations. Really!
So with over a century of experience at slavery, the Klan and segregation, it’s only fitting Democrats are the ones to decide who and where racism exists today.
Simple, really.
Ted Fabianski
Manor Township