For quite some time, I have been observing the happenings in Washington, especially the performance of the Democrats in Congress.
It seems they have a vendetta aimed at getting President Donald Trump out of office, and these days that is all they are focusing on. From the day our president was elected, the Democrats have shown Trump nothing but disrespect, arrogance and belligerence.
It is well known Trump and the GOP gave the Democrats a defeat in 2016. From a Christian standpoint, it seems like the Democrats are out for vengeance. Those who condemn Trump should remember that God says vengeance is mine and if you do not forgive, God will not forgive you.
The Democrats, with their mindset and attitude toward Trump, seem to have forgotten this. I think the way the Democrats are showing Trump disrespect, arrogance and unforgiveness is setting a bad example for our children. The way Democrats are treating Trump, they seem more like the Pharisees than members of Congress.
The way things are going with that impeachment inquiry, it seems like a kangaroo court. The Democrats should be one nation under God. I respect the president for defending our faith, values, religious beliefs and religious freedom. We never had that under the Democrats.
Lastly, the Democrats should remember before they judge Trump — we are all sinners in need of God’s forgiveness, whether we are Democrats or Republicans. They ought to keep that in mind before they are so quick to judge.
Our nation surely needs our prayers. With Thanksgiving coming up, let us give thanks to God for his blessings.
Bill Mattern Jr.
Lancaster