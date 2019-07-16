I found the July 8 article “Democrats get religion on road to White House” very ironic. For many years, liberals have called for the “separation of church and state,” always deriding conservatives in general and the religious right in particular for promoting public policies based on so-called biblical values — for example, their opposition to gay rights or abortion.
Republican politicians, we were told, should stop wearing their religion on their sleeves and keep it a private matter. Yet we now have Democratic candidates like Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker not only explicitly bragging about their religious beliefs and about how they shape their political views, but denouncing President Donald Trump, and indeed all Republicans, for perverting religion.
What self-righteous hypocrisy, particularly by Buttigieg, who has relentlessly attacked Vice President Mike Pence for his religious views as well as his political beliefs on the enforcement of our immigration laws.
In fact, all the Democratic candidates have piously denounced the border detention centers and “children in cages” as examples of how un-Christian Trump and Republicans are, when in fact even the left-wing fact-checking site Snopes.com confirmed that “children in cages” began under Barack Obama, who caged thousands and deported 3 million. Virtually all Democrats were silent or supported those actions, yet when Trump and Republicans try to do the same, they’re denounced as cruel, racist and un-Christian.
I always thought it was un-Christian to lie, but I guess that’s one religious belief Democrats aren’t comfortable with.
David Lampo
Rapho Township