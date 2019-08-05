There’s an old political quip about liberalism that goes, “If you’re not a liberal in your 20s, then there’s something wrong with your heart; if still a liberal in your 60s, then there’s something wrong with your head.”
After watching the recent Democratic debates, you might want to start slurping at the fountain of youth in order to rediscover your youthful heart and cool your old head.
Now, it’s understandable if you’re the Democratic nominee for president, knowing you’ll be debating President Donald Trump, to want to be armed with strong policies that are clearly at cross purposes with Trump’s own policies, since Trump has a way of making moderate politicians look like mealymouthed fools.
But so many of the Democrats’ policies fall into the category of blue-skies thinking that you have to scratch your head; their policies would mean a drastic increase in government size, power and expenditure.
In the 19th century, it was said you only felt the presence of the federal government in your life when you licked a stamp. If the Democrats are able to realize all their government-centric plans, we might find ourselves living in the age of the vampire squid state.
And the Democrats have said nothing about cutting defense, which is their normal line of attack when arguing for increased social spending. To win, the Democrats must separate policies promoting a fairer society (vote winning) from policies promoting government growth (vote losing). Or, in other words, a little more head and a little less heart.
Matthew Atlee
Manor Township