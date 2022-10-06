With the midterm elections about one month away, it is time to look at the positions of the candidates for governor, U.S. Senate and the 11th Congressional District regarding guns.

Those of us who are truly sickened by gun violence in this country have a rare opportunity this year to elect three leaders who I believe have rational, workable ways to begin to solve this enormous problem. Those leaders are Josh Shapiro for governor, John Fetterman for U.S. Senate, and Bob Hollister for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 11th Congressional District.

Please visit their websites and, when you do, I believe that you will find that they also hold sane, reasonable positions on a woman’s right to control her own body, the need to protect our planet, Pennsylvania’s economy and the importance of strengthening our democracy.

They are not single-issue candidates.

Carol Shane

Millersville