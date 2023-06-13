The Democrats’ formula for political success has been the same for decades and has only accelerated under President Joe Biden. Their formula says, “If we give people ‘stuff’ and we tell them there are no costs or consequences, then they will vote for us.”

It goes without saying that this will be exacerbated by the multitude of immigrants currently flooding into this country.

We can complain (rightly) that having trillions of dollars in budget deficits and debt is insane, but as long as people vote for a party that supports this nonsense, nothing is going to change.

Nick Kuruc

Ephrata