Amazing (but predictable) — another article in LNP | LancasterOnline questioning why, and to what extent, evangelical Christians will support President Donald Trump in the 2020 election (“Coming race will test Trump’s ties with evangelicals,” Associated Press, Jan. 25).
The frequency with which this subject has been addressed of late by LNP | LancasterOnline makes me wonder if the Democratic National Committee made a direct call to the editor, seeking help in the ongoing (largely unsuccessful) efforts of the “resistance” to separate Trump from his supporters.
These articles always seem sure to include (1) little innuendos and pathetically transparent insinuations, suggesting some hypocrisy with Bible-believing Christians supporting such a morally flawed individual like Trump, and (2) the constant pounding on the narrative that these are white evangelicals — ignoring the support for Trump among evangelical African Americans and Catholics.
Well, LNP, the evangelical vote isn’t going anywhere. As Christians everywhere continue to better understand the anti-theistic nature of the secular progressive ideology (embraced by the Democratic Party) and its resulting destructive agenda, the number of Christians supporting anyone championing opposition to that agenda (Trump included) will be greater than in 2016. The fervor of that support for Trump, spurred on by the madness of the never-ending, hate-driven quest (by Democrats) to reverse the outcome of the 2016 election, by whatever means necessary, will only increase.
Tim Hess
New Holland