To all Democrats, who took away the way of life for Americans:

In my view, the people all of you put in government are not making America better. I’m tired of hearing about just union workers, when many people are not union workers and work hard to support their families.

It is disgusting what Democrats are doing to our country! Whether you like it or not, you pay as much for fuel and food as we all do. Haven’t you all woken up yet? Most people in America can’t afford your electric cars, plus we don’t want to.

I don’t have anything against Democrats, but I believe these people are stupid. If we have a conflict, do you really believe any of the fuel suppliers are going to give us fuel?

I’m disgusted that all those rich people in Washington, D.C., are making decisions for the country, when they have no clue how we live.

Hopefully, you all will wake up and get rid of the terrible people in Washington.

Rick Steffy

Ephrata