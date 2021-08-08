I write regarding an Aug. 1 letter “Failure by county leaders.”

The subject matter is the former Conestoga View nursing home. The writer states that he believes “the Republican-led Lancaster County Board of Commissioners risked much by agreeing to sell Conestoga View and then seemingly ignoring the conditions they set.”

I believe this is a misrepresentation of the truth. The final vote to sell Conestoga View in 2005 was a bipartisan decision by Republican Dick Shellenberger and Democrat Molly Henderson.

In regard to ignoring conditions set in the sales agreement, it was bipartisan inaction. Since the 2005 sale, any county commissioner could have raised the need to enforce the conditions of sale, but, it appears, neither Democrats nor Republicans did so.

Clearly, elected officials from both major political parties were responsible for selling Conestoga View and then failing to follow up on conditions included in the agreement of sale. To suggest otherwise is wrong.

Arthur Morris

Former Lancaster city mayor