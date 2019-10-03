“Never let a good crisis go to waste.” — Rahm Emanuel, former mayor of Chicago and former chief of staff to President Barack Obama.
Translation: Capitalize on every tragedy for political advantage. True to form, all Democratic candidates seized on the shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, accusing President Donald Trump of racism, with some labeling him a white supremacist.
Firearms are not the perpetrators of violence, merely the instruments. Repealing the Second Amendment won’t end violence. The mainstream media highlight mass shootings while ignoring the constant gun violence in cities such as Chicago, where the number of shootings recently surpassed 2,100 for the year. Why? Mass shootings make splashy headlines and are fodder for additional gun control legislation and political hit jobs. They ignore the common thread that liberal Democrats have governed these cities for decades.
Cultural rot is the real driver behind violence. Liberal policies promoting a self-indulgent lifestyle — abortion on demand, expelling God and prayer from public schools, banning religious symbols from public areas and big government displacing religious institutions — all contribute to the moral decay of America.
Meanwhile, Democrats in Congress, consumed by hatred of Trump, bear false witness against him, contriving ridiculous accusations in a futile attempt to overthrow his presidency. The Russia hoax failed miserably; it’s now replaced by the Ukraine charade. How clever to call the partisan CIA agent spying on Trump a “whistleblower.” Bearing false witness is a grievous offense — the antithesis of God’s greatest commandment to love one another. Such travesties should mandate expulsion from Congress.
James Uhernik
Manheim Township