In the South, prior to the Civil War, laws were created that made it illegal for slaves to resist or obstruct any actions by a white person against them. A slave could not resist having his clothes ripped off or being beaten.
Today’s leaders of the Democratic Party (the original party of Jim Crow laws and the Ku Klux Klan) are applying these same actions against their Republican opponents. As they attempt to shred a Republican’s integrity and reputation, any attempts to resist will be called obstruction. Even though the Democratic Party is the majority party in both the media and academia, it still continues to bully the minority Republican Party.
Don’t be surprised if the Democrats attempt to reduce each Republican voter to only three-fifths of a vote. Today’s Democratic leaders in Washington, D.C., do not want to share governing this country with any minority party — they want full control and are attempting to destroy any opposition, including the office of the presidency.
The process of impeachment is for high crimes and misdemeanors, not partisan bickering and infighting. That’s why the bar is much higher in the Senate, where any actual trial would need to take place. Let us voters control who gets elected or reelected.
Jerry Long
Brecknock Township