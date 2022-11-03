It boggles my mind to try to understand how some people think. A brief Oct. 27 letter was headlined “Vote red to save Constitution” and concluded “vote red or the Constitution is dead.”

Are those letter writers forgetting that it is the Republicans who tried — and in some instances are still trying — to overturn the 2020 election results and abandon the Constitution?

It wasn’t Democrats who assaulted the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Republican candidate Doug Mastriano has already said that if he’s elected governor, he could decide the winner of the 2024 presidential election in Pennsylvania — not the voters.

I believe that the Oct. 27 letter writers are totally confused. It’s pretty obvious to me which party already tried to abandon the Constitution.

God help us if Republicans gain control of Congress!

Jim Metzler

Elizabethtown