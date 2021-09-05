On July 15, 1979, then-President Jimmy Carter delivered what is known as his “Crisis of Confidence” speech. In it, he said, “Our people are losing that faith, not only in government itself but in the ability as citizens to serve as the ultimate rulers and shapers of our democracy.”

This I believe is true, as our Democratic politicians seemingly want to control every facet of our lives. In the seven-plus months since the Biden/Harris administration took office, its officials have done numerous things to subjugate the American people, in my view.

We were nearly oil-independent prior to President Joe Biden canceling the Keystone XL pipeline. Now he has asked OPEC to increase production.

Our southern border has been seemingly eliminated, as hundreds of thousands of immigrants attempt to flood into our nation.

Inflation has reared its ugly head. Some say it’s due to the pandemic. That may be partially true, but I believe the additional federal unemployment benefits forced employers to pay more money to entice workers back to work, causing prices to the consumer to go up.

The Biden administration wants to spend about $5 trillion that the country doesn’t have on social policies that, in my view, have not worked in the past and will not work in the future.

Finally, there is the debacle in Afghanistan. Who in their right mind would pull the troops out of a country before making sure that all civilian Americans were accounted for and safe? The United States of America has numerous crises to deal with, including a “crisis of confidence,” but I believe the most important is the crisis of leadership.

Dennis Kluck

Clay Township