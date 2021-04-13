I am so tired of the idea that Jim Crow is returning in this day and age. In my view, it’s the Democrats who are so good at dividing us on racial lines.

In my view, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court unconstitutionally changed how elections are administered in this state.

I have been voting for 40 years, and the majority of us always had to go to the polls to vote. And we knew that night or the next morning who won.

No-excuse voting by mail was never legal in Pennsylvania until the passage of Act 77 in late 2019.

I believe we need voter integrity. If you want to vote in any election, I believe you need to show identification. How is the need to show identification systemic suppression of people of color? Get an ID card! You need it to do everything in this day and age.

Democrats are the ones crying “racist.” I’m so tired of hearing it. I, for one, don’t see color. It’s your character that will speak volumes to me.

Stop watching mainstream TV and you won’t be filled with so much hate. Put God back in your life and, next time, vote on a party’s policies and not personality.

In my view, we wouldn’t be in this position if more people voted on policy and not because they were told to hate former President Donald Trump by the mainstream media. We had four years of badgering Trump and almost never telling of his accomplishments; that really hurt this country. Enjoy your higher taxes and higher gas prices. And thank a Democrat.

Ann Fisher

Eden Township