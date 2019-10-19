Ever since our honorable President Donald Trump was elected I have seen nothing but disrespect, arrogance and ill will directed at him by the Democrats and especially by that pain in the rear, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Sen. Chuck Schumer.
I think the Democrats ought to end this bull baloney and garbage they have come up with aimed at our president. When I look at the word of God, I clearly see what Jesus had to endure at the hands of the Pharisees.
There is no difference between the Democrats and Pharisees — they are one and the same. Their attitude and performance are shameful. They not only dishonor our God, but our nation as well. I have no respect for Pelosi, Schumer and their Democratic cohorts. The term of these Democrats currently in Congress should be short-lived. Goodbye and good riddance.
My loyalty and prayers are with Trump, his administration and family. I hope on Thanksgiving and Christmas, there will be no Christmas and holiday greeting for the Democrats in Congress. They do not deserve it or the salary they receive.
In my opinion, Pelosi is the worst speaker the House has ever had. I could not call her a lady. These Democrats need to remember we are one nation under God. God bless America.
Bill Mattern Jr.
Lancaster