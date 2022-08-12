On Monday night, I learned that about 30 FBI agents raided former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida. I just can’t believe that in the United States of America this would be feasible, unless there is a major case against him.

I believe it is scam by the Democrats to smear our former president so that he won’t run again. The FBI agents even went through Melania Trump’s wardrobe.

I hope that this is the final “straw’’ regarding the Democrats in Congress. I believe that anyone who still wants to vote for that party needs to seriously consider changing their party affiliation away from this un-American group. I believe that many Democrats are dishonest and are wolves in sheep’s clothing. To mention just a few: President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, U.S. Reps. Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. I find their actions and words to be destructive to the United States of America.

We should all be seriously concerned about the Democratic Party after what I view as the president basically destroying our country in less than two years in power.

I’ve listened to some of the U.S. House hearings regarding the U.S. Capitol break-in on Jan. 6, 2021, and I believe it’s all ridiculous. Please consider not voting for a Democrat this fall.

Douglas Dietrich

West Lampeter Township