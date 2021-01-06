It’s been months since I last submitted a letter for publication. I became so disgusted with the rhetoric aimed at President Donald Trump — couched in Christian language — that I refused to have my name on the same page.

My old nemesis, Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson, finally brought me back with his pathetic piece of projection — “A crisis of faith in our democracy” (Dec. 9 LNP | LancasterOnline).

I’ll start by saying that I agree; we do have a crisis of faith. The crisis lies in our nation’s lack of faith in God, which leads to the human failings that are destroying our democracy.

Robinson accuses Republicans of “doing grievous harm to the country and the Constitution” by “refusing to acknowledge Joe Biden’s election as president.” What the heck have the Democrats been doing to President Trump for the past four years? Unbelievable!

Robinson’s characterization of Republicans as using “a torrent of sketchy anecdotes, dark rumors, willfully misinterpreted statistics and convoluted conspiracy theories” sounds like a review of the Democrats’ testimony against Trump at the impeachment hearings.

Yes, Eugene Robinson, there is a crisis of faith in our nation. Having an administration in power that supports the murder of children in the womb is not the answer to ending the crisis.

“I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just; that his justice cannot sleep forever” — Thomas Jefferson.

May God continue to bless the United States of America!

David Charles Edgar

Manheim Township