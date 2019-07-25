By this time in my life, I would have hoped race, religion and gender would be things of the past and we would be able to live together in peace and harmony.
Our elected officials and their behaviors to consistently destroy American values are totally inappropriate. I have never seen a do-nothing, ineffective and racist group of people put in office by America like the Democratic Party. They are obstructionists, socialist-oriented and enemies to our country. They encourage aborting healthy babies, support sanctuary cities, have no respect for citizenship laws and support open borders. I can go on and on.
Is this how you want your children, our grandchildren and others to live their lives? With people in office who do not respect freedom, justice, fairness and their oath of office to defend and honor the Constitution of the United States?
I think you all need to search your hearts for the answer. God bless America and in God we trust. We cannot afford to give away our world to everyone. Come legally with a purpose or don’t come at all.
Arnold M. Pack
East Hempfield Township