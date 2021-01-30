In my view, Democrats’ immigration policies are not intended to be benevolent, but simply aim to get new votes.

Example: LNP | LancasterOnline has reported that President Joe Biden wants to help immigrants fleeing violence. This likely means settling them in a safe part of this country, then eventually giving them citizenship and perhaps lots of benefits.

I’m sure there are many Americans in our cities living in fear of violence who would love a similar deal. But the Democrats seemingly already have these peoples’ votes and, in my view, take them for granted. So, as usual, they are out of luck.

P.S.: The press and media do not take the Democratic Party to task for this. Shame, shame!

Ed Oltarzewski

Little Britain Township