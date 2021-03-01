Calling all censured and disillusioned Republicans!

As a member of the Democratic Party, I am far from perfect, as is my party. However, we appreciate, support and vote for people who “vote their conscience” and “do the right thing” — the very acts for which U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey has been criticized and censured by some.

I picked my jaw off the floor after hearing Dave Ball, the Washington County Republican chairman, eviscerate Toomey for these acts. I thought, as an act of bipartisanship and unity: If your vote of conscience gets you censured, we would welcome you to the Democratic Party with open arms!

(By the way, we don’t really eat babies or children, as QAnon claims. We give them Head Start and funding for school lunches and education. And we also are responsible for those “radical” socialist policies — you know, like Medicare and Social Security.)

So think about it and then, please, vote your conscience.

Sandy Heisey

Mount Joy