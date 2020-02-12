What’s next, Democrats? After three years and many millions of taxpayer dollars that the Democrats wasted on an outcome that was totally predictable, what’s next?
May I suggest that, if they are looking for more truth, try looking into the Bidens (Hunter’s and Frank’s questionable business dealings) or the Clintons and the Clinton Foundation. Or perhaps the questionable Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants, or the FBI officials involved in those warrants.
However, I’m sure the Democrats will come up with something else to waste time on, instead of working with the Republicans to benefit us, the taxpayers. Democrats can’t have the Trump administration succeed, even if it is good for the country. Hating President Donald Trump seems to be the main agenda of the Democrats.
John Nickle
Manheim Township