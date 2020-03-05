Democratic socialism is being roundly vilified. Well, it is hardly an innovation in America.
During the heart of the Great Depression, President Franklin Roosevelt proposed Social Security to guarantee a struggling middle class would have income during their senior years.
Medicare was designed to assist middle-class Americans with health coverage to help avoid bankruptcy and poverty.
Medicaid was originally intended to assist the dispossessed, but more and more middle-class citizens are relying on it to help fund at-home nursing care or with coverage for nursing homes that provide essential health care.
Sen. Bernie Sanders claims granting huge tax exemptions to the wealthy elite is merely socialism for the rich. In fact, those exemptions have increased the federal deficit using government money from taxpayers, and now some Republicans are proposing restoring the funds by altering or cutting Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid — all programs intended to help the general public.
Even investment programs are no guarantee. Yes, 401(k) accounts are increased when the market rises, but they are reduced when the market falls, modifying the profits. The program was originally supported by corporations trying to circumvent pension programs for retiring blue-collar workers — pensions still available to upper management.
When the corporate elite can control wages, benefits, work conditions and prices, and influence politicians with their money, they render the working class powerless.
Whether they agree with them or not, the voting public needs to understand the full implications of these programs. Democracy and the well-being of the public rely on it.
William Overly
Manheim Township