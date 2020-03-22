Have you seen the Feb. 23 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline cartoon with Bernie Sanders chasing the opposition with a hammer and sickle in his hands?

Will we see one with Donald Trump waving a Nazi flag at his supporters?

These questions invite us to notice how the media is giving us the news.

“Be afraid! Be afraid of democratic socialism,” we are told. If that is a legitimate fear, how about a little fear of predatory capitalism? With 1% of the population controlling 40% of the country’s wealth, we know (or we could know) that predatory capitalism is crushing a lot of people. Is that what we want? Is there anything wrong with that picture?

Democratic socialism at least represents an honorable aspiration, something beyond me, my and mine. Actually, a lot more than that. We already have democratic socialism in Social Security and Medicare for some. Predatory capitalism, by way of contrast, doesn’t even bother to try to look democratic.

Those who make planned change impossible make chaotic disruption inevitable. Injustice will not be tolerated forever.

So while we see wild caricatures of democratic socialism (starting with the knee-jerk reaction of equating it with communism), would there be some justice in calling authoritarianism and aspiring dictators fascist?

John K. Stoner

Akron