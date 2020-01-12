No wonder there is so much bitterness in today’s society in the United States. The socialist Democratic Party is offering free college education, medical insurance, etc., to get your vote.
Who do they expect to pay for this? I guess the working person who does work for a living will probably pay for this. The socialist Democratic Party would like you to live off or depend on the government. What happened to the days before the 1970s or 1980s, when you got a job and worked for a living and earned what you have?
My dad taught me, in the 1960s, that you get a job and earn a paycheck, and you can have anything you want. Today, just stop in at the Social Security office, and you will notice the majority of the people are under 30 or 35 years old trying to receive Social Security disability. I notice their excuse is, “I get headaches if I work,” or “I am not in physical condition to lift, work or stand for a long period of time.” Not too many people were over 62 or 65 years old, signing up for what they worked for or deserve after about 40 years in the workforce.
This is another example, in my opinion, of how the Democratic Party is depleting Social Security. The Democratic Party is ruining this nation since the 1990s by offering free things for your vote.
Plus, don’t get me started on the abuse of the welfare system.
Ron Rinier
Strasburg Township