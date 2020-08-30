Contrary to popular belief of many Republicans, liberals and socialists do not get along on much. However, if there is one thing we can both agree on, it is that the leadership of the Democratic Party is not radical.

The Democratic Party is not a party of working-class interests (neither are Republicans) and its leadership admits this with who it targets in election campaigns. Sen. Chuck Schumer once infamously said he would be willing to lose blue-collar Rust Belt voters in favor of picking up voters in the suburbs of swing states.

After watching the Democratic National Convention, the party seems focused on picking up the votes of former Republicans, business owners and the deteriorating middle class. That is not a very radical voting bloc.

The appeals to socialized health care, education and technology infrastructure remained absent in convention speeches. And don’t even think about bringing up topics like U.S. imperialism or quickly growing global wealth inequality.

Democratic leadership also completely ignores the prison-industrial complex and racist policies written by Joe Biden (1994 crime bill) and carried out by prosecutors like Kamala Harris. This has negatively affected African American and Latino communities by disproportionately putting them in prison for nonviolent drug offenses and reinforcing police brutality.

In my eyes, not much has changed about this Democratic Party compared to 2016 or 1996. It is still the party of neoliberal capitalism and will do anything in its power to squash anything left of neoliberalism — whether it is socialism or mild social democracy.

Keegan France

Millersville