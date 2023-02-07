So, the Republicans finally caught up to what I view as the lies and questionable tactics of Democratic U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff of California. I believe that the Democratic Party is filled with similar liars. One claimed to be an Native American. Another said he graduated “tops” in his class.

Some Democrats are now calling for reparations to be paid by taxpayers who never enslaved people. Could the end be near? I may be too old to find out.

Alas, “Where have you gone, Joe DiMaggio?”

Nick Kuruc

Ephrata