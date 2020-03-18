Democracy and corruption ought not be uttered in the same breath, the one so fragile, the other altogether too brutish. I am not talking about old-fashioned, stereotypical graft and extortion, though that may sometimes apply. You know, money under the table and physical intimidation.

The corruption that is peculiar to democracy’s demise is more subtle and pervasive — the transgressing of boundaries and norms. To offset unlimited concentration of power, democracy depends upon a clear separation of governmental branches. In order to limit misuse of power, a balance is maintained through oversight and consent, inquiry and impeachment.

With Donald Trump in the presidency, our democratic norms are being compromised and violated every day. To say “no one is above the law” means no one has the inherent right to do whatever they want. That is, break down the constitutional divisions of power. In the truest sense, this, too, is corruption. Ironically, he who would investigate corruption in Ukraine conflates the executive and judicial powers of our Constitution to punish perceived enemies.

With an overnight stay in a Czech jail back in April 1980, accused of being a spy, I learned a lifetime lesson: When power is concentrated in one authority, unaccountable outside of itself, it progressively becomes abusive. Power, to be democratic, must be limited.

I believe this is a fundamental principle for the preservation of the democracy we all hold as America’s greatness. The preservation of freedom is as much political as military.

Eugene Clemens

Elizabethtown