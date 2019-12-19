Although I have been a Democrat most of my 76 years, I always voted for the “best person for the job,” regardless of party affiliation. It was only after the election of Barack Obama and the Democratic Party’s switch over eight years to a socialized view that I changed my party affiliation to Republican.
After years of corruption and the outright lies of the Democratic Party, I knew it was time to make the switch. I bring this up, as I have run into a number of Democrats throughout Lancaster County who have stopped me, probably because of my “Make America Great Again” cap, and told me that they will vote for President Donald Trump in 2020.
I was somewhat surprised, as most Democrats I have met have absolutely no common sense about what is fact and what are outright lies, like Operation Fast and Furious, Hillary Clinton wiping clean her computer and the brutal murder of an American ambassador because Clinton’s State Department apparently did not take seriously the call for help from Benghazi.
Rest assured, readers, that Trump will be reelected and some Democrats who are tired of all the waste of time in trying to impeach the president will be voting for Trump also.
Question to you Democrats: What has your party done for the American people in three long years other than trying to impeach the president? And don’t say the recent trade agreements, as they were started by Trump. You should be ashamed.
Terry Sheppard
New Holland