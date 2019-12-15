An open letter to voters:
I’m a registered Democrat. I’m your grocer, your mail carrier or your barber/stylist. I’m your doctor, minister, waitress or nurse. I fight fires or fix cars. I’m Jewish, Lutheran, Catholic or Muslim. I can be any skin color. I speak English, or can’t. I’m straight, gay, bisexual or celibate; old or young. I’m a soldier or a policewoman.
I’m not a nut job, wacko or sleepy-eyed. I don’t want to destroy your way of life or lock you up. I don’t sit around the house all day, collecting welfare. I respect the humanity of all people, no matter their political opinions, their culture or their personal style. I hate no one.
I understand why my Republican friends feel as they do about some things. I respect them and their concerns. I love America. And I worry profoundly about the integrity of our national leadership, in the person of our president. I base this entirely on the words he speaks in public, the demonstrably false claims he’s made, and the disdain he openly demonstrates for anyone who may question or challenge him.
I am deeply concerned for our future as a nation and as a role model for other nations of the world. I believe that many registered Republicans are too. Let us all make our true feelings known to our elected officials so that they can act on behalf of all of us — wisely, honestly and bravely.
B.D. Wagner
Lancaster