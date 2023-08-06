We live in a time of high anxiety. Artificial intelligence, identity theft, global immigration, changing demographics in our population, climate change, mass shootings, lingering pandemic concerns and political division overwhelm, exhaust and encourage mistrust.

Historical precedent tells us that this sense of chaos leaves us vulnerable to the tactics of fascism. Recently I heard a lecture on fascism and was dismayed at how many of its tactics are prevalent here and around the world today.

Jason Stanley, a professor at Yale University and author of “How Fascism Works: The Politics of Us and Them,” details these tactics that are used to take advantage of people’s fears:

— Promoting a hierarchy in which some people are considered more acceptable and worthy than others.

— Referencing a mythic “golden age” in which the dominant group ruled over the “others.”

— Spreading the idea that “superior people” have had something taken away from them by a specific enemy or class of people.

— Conditioning people to accept lies and unacceptable behavior from a leader aiming to “simplify” life again.

— Scapegoating immigrants, people of color, women and LGBTQ+ people and calling them threats to the nation.

— Undermining scientists, medical experts and historians who threaten the leader’s supreme authority.

— Taking over schools, media and libraries.

— Creating the false narrative that “others” are not just seeking to freely live their own lives, but are coming after your family.

We all want security and freedom from fear, but at what cost? Let’s not make the same mistake the world made with Adolf Hitler. Fascism is a deliberate attempt to take away freedoms. I implore you to trust in our democracy and each other. I will continue to speak out against fascism. Please join me. Let’s protect our fragile democracy and its freedoms together!

Cheryl Parsons

Carlisle, Cumberland County