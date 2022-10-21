Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania, follows the MAGA playbook of not engaging with traditional media. His plan for reducing funding for public education would seemingly be one of the most radical in the country; Pennsylvania’s property taxes could be cut to zero, and Mastriano also promises to cut the gas tax and corporate net income tax. With all the lost tax revenue, how would government work?

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker took actions indicating that he was not sure that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. He voted against the Affordable Insulin Now Act, which sought to cap insulin prices at either $35 a month or 25% of a health insurance plan’s negotiated price. In my view, Smucker is so removed from ordinary people who need help getting medicines.

Working families need and want commonsense, real solutions. Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz holds what I view as extreme stances on abortion, gun safety and immigration — things that affect real Pennsylvanians. Oz has hawked ideas about vitamin therapy and has been involved in controversies, mostly for providing nonscientific advice and supporting unproven products that went against medical research.

The citizens have a clear choice in this election. What kind of country do we want to live in? We need to vote based on facts and decide what we are facing for the future of our democracy.

No one wants to live in an authoritarian country that enforces strict obedience to authority — especially the government — at the expense of our personal individual freedoms.

Because of the reasons stated above, I am voting for Josh Shapiro, John Fetterman and Bob Hollister.

Mimi Shapiro

Lancaster