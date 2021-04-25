Which is more un-American: Vice President Kamala Harris essentially missing from the public discourse on the border crisis, or President Joe Biden making moves that could lead to packing the Supreme Court?

I believe it’s time that voters start to put two and two together, because the sum is seemingly no longer for America.

Our democracy, in my view, is being threatened by an attempt at a one-party system, with the media tagging along.

Let’s all stand up and sing “God Bless America” and send a message of unity and justice for all.

Lawrence Galcher

Marietta