A Feb. 10 letter (“Anti-Trump letters are garbage”) disputes that “Trump and his minions” are “destroying our democracy and creating a dictatorship.”
The first sign of authoritarianism is when the criminal justice system is politicized by those in power in order to protect them. Everyone can now see that President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr have taken control of legal matters of interest to Trump in order to protect the president. This is an absolute threat to our constitutional republic and must not be tolerated by either political party.
When you willfully suppress testimony and documentation that would expose the truth about wrongdoing; when you terminate individuals who have questioned or exposed corruption; when you consistently bypass Congress in order to exert your will over the people; and when you ignore the rule of law, those are precisely the actions of a dictator who disregards democratic procedures in order to retain power.
When individuals who disagree with your policies and actions are belittled with childish name-calling and bullying and are terminated and, in some cases, have their lives threatened, we are no longer a civilized, functioning democracy.
I believe that the day will come when more reasonable Republicans will finally realize that they have been conned by a reality TV president who knows that if you repeat a lie often enough in an entertaining fashion, many people with limited ability to differentiate will actually believe it.
He is, without doubt, the most dangerous president in the modern era.
Jim Bishop
Landisville