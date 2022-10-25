Halloween is approaching and I’m already scared about the prospects that not enough Democrats, independents and reasonable Republicans will vote Nov. 8 to protect our democracy from former President Donald Trump and the Republican candidates who support him.

If you have never voted or rarely voted in midterm elections, know that your vote matters more than ever this year.

Please vote Nov. 8 because our democracy and freedoms depend on who we elect. What could be more important?

Kenneth M. Ralph

East Hempfield Township