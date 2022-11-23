For the at least 100 Lancaster County voters with mail ballots containing errors, democracy did not have its day, despite what the Nov. 9 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial suggests (“Democracy’s day”).

These voters were essentially disenfranchised by their own elected officials, Lancaster County Republican Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino. Despite Pennsylvania law permitting voters to cure ballots, voters here were not even notified of their error.

This was confirmed at the county’s Nov. 7 Board of Elections meeting. In fact, the Lancaster County Board of Elections website states, “Once a ballot has been recorded as received by the County, there is not a legal procedure for the County to return it to the voter or for the voter to alter it for any reason.”

Anyone who did not correct a ballot as a result of this, or was told this by the Board of Elections, was also disenfranchised, in my view. While some other counties ensured that Pennsylvanians were able to exercise their full franchise, Lancaster did nothing. What a shonda for our county and our state.

Carl Feldman

Lancaster