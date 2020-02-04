An analysis of what has transpired in the past year can be summarized in simple terms. The Department of Justice decreed that a sitting president can’t be indicted. Now the president’s defense team has said he can’t be convicted in an impeachment trial even if he’s acting in his political interests.
Thank you, President Donald Trump and your Republican minions, for destroying our democracy and creating a dictatorship. Your disgraceful behavior, in my view, will result not only in myriad future abuses, but also will result in a disastrous loss of faith in our democratic institutions. The United States is no longer that “shining city upon a hill.”
Jim Bishop
Landisville