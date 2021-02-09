Did you know that if you have Medicare your wellness check will include a dementia screening? I didn’t know that until my doctor asked me to repeat a series of numbers, to recall four arbitrary words, draw the face of a clock with the hands depicting a certain time, recite the alphabet backwards omitting every third letter, and similar tasks. He said it’s a “cognitive function test,” common for head injury, stroke and dementia. Everyone with Medicare has to take it now, whether you want to or not. Huh?

Tom Canty

Ephrata