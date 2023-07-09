Our U.S. representatives and senators are elected to be voices of the people.

That was the will of our founders, and the majority of citizens want our leaders to: ensure equal rights for all citizens; ensure free and fair elections and stop gerrymandering; provide gun control, including ownership limitations; ensure safe schools for our children; provide safe water and a clean environment; ensure the rights of women to choose; and update our immigration policy and secure our borders

If our current members of Congress in Washington, D.C., cannot come to agreement and legislate the basic fundamental demands of the majority of citizens, it is time to elect those who can!

Incidentally, Congressman Lloyd Smucker, when was your last open town hall meeting?

Keith Brunner

Lititz