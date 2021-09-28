I have been following this presidency for the past nine months, and I have never seen such a disdain for law enforcement. In my view, this administration and its friends in the media, LNP | LancasterOnline included, have done nothing but criticize law enforcement.

Now their big issue is the border agents using horses to help control the migrant surge. They are quick to condemn law enforcement, all the while telling us that the Afghanistan withdrawal was a success and the border is not open. Meanwhile, they push for police reform and trillions of dollars in more spending.

President Joe Biden addresses the United Nations, and what is the main focus of his speech? Climate change. Really? Come on, man. Who is actually running this country? Out of 330 million people, this is the best we have to offer?

And Vice President Kamala Harris is seemingly nowhere to be found. She is supposedly the person in charge of the border, and she is not speaking out about it.

I recently attended our National Fraternal Order of Police convention in Indianapolis, along with about 4,000 delegates, and we always invite someone from the administration to come speak to us. This administration failed to respond and no one showed up to address us. However, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis showed up and addressed our members for over 30 minutes.

It is time for the American people to wake up and demand action from this administration, and hold it accountable — along with its seeming cohorts in the media. We can do it by showing up at the polls and voting these incompetent fools out. God help us all.

Randy L. Herman

Manor Township